More signs of spring by okvalle
Photo 1187

More signs of spring

Black alder
I was checking out the park to see if the ice in the water in the artificial river has melted, and if any birds had arrived. No luck, so I just captured this.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
