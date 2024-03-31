Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1187
More signs of spring
Black alder
I was checking out the park to see if the ice in the water in the artificial river has melted, and if any birds had arrived. No luck, so I just captured this.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1900
photos
38
followers
21
following
325% complete
View this month »
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Latest from all albums
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
63
1187
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
31st March 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close