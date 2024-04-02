Sign up
Previous
Photo 1189
Another sign of spring
This man was removing the grit from the pavement, a result of gritting the ice over the winter. Now it can be removed.
I had a good and interesting chat with the old man. He had some interesting stories to tell.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
2
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1903
photos
38
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd April 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Det ser godt ud håber det bliver snart👍😊
April 2nd, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@mubbur
det er meldt snø på torsdag!
April 2nd, 2024
