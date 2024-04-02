Previous
Another sign of spring by okvalle
Photo 1189

Another sign of spring

This man was removing the grit from the pavement, a result of gritting the ice over the winter. Now it can be removed.
I had a good and interesting chat with the old man. He had some interesting stories to tell.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Det ser godt ud håber det bliver snart👍😊
April 2nd, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
@mubbur det er meldt snø på torsdag!
April 2nd, 2024  
