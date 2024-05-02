Previous
Wood Anemone by okvalle
Wood Anemone

I just realised that I've forgotten to take a picture of the Wood Anemone this spring. I have seen a lot of them, nicely grouped together in groups, but I wanted to single out one flower here.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Karen ace
Very beautiful flower! Lovely photograph.
May 2nd, 2024  
