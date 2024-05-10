Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1227
A nice couple
After a shift starting at 04 this morning, I was exhausted, so on my way back home I stopped where I knew I could find some mallards.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1957
photos
39
followers
21
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Latest from all albums
1221
1222
76
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th May 2024 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close