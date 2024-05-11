Previous
Triplets by okvalle
Photo 1228

Triplets

I love seeing lambs in spring. It seems like this sheep got triplets.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
A beautiful capture. The subject matter is simply gorgeous!

The lambs knees look sore, though. Do they fall often? Or is there another reason for those irritated knees? The mother also seems to have scars on her knees - perhaps its from the way they get up after lying down?
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise