Lest we forget

A war memorial at Skoger parish church over the men that gave their lives during WWII 1940-45

This is an image I should have taken and posted on May 8th, the Liberation and Veterans Day. It wasn't possible for me that day.

This morning the weather was glorious, and I made sure I had enough time to stop here before starting on my route. Later the fog came rolling in, so I was happy to get the picture in the golden morning light.