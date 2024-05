Training Dewit

Today Dewit, an Eritrean man had some training on some of my routes. I actually met him and his family before he started working with us.

At a very young age he started as a policeman in Eritrea, ended up as a detective. Later he moved to Sydney, Australia, and lived there for 20 years before coming to Norway.

He is a very friendly and social man. We had much fun during the training.