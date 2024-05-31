What's Next

Spaceman at Bryggetorget (wharf square).



Brendan Murphy is a very well-known contemporary artist. His iconic series Boonji Spaceman can now be viewed at Bryggetorget - in the form of an almost 7 meter tall impressive installation aptly titled "What's Next".



Spaceman is, like many of us, in the step towards the unknown. The artist pays tribute to the city's history by matching the matte blue body to the exact same color as the Norwegian flag.



The sculpture weighs 1,360 kilograms and required extensive transport in five huge crates from Crane Logistics to cross the ocean. 10 men spent three full days installing Spaceman at Bryggetorget.



It will also illustrate my situation right now. I was driving my very last trip today. What's next? I'm exited to start on new adventures, but first I'll have a four week holiday.