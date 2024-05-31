Previous
What's Next by okvalle
Photo 1248

What's Next

Spaceman at Bryggetorget (wharf square).

Brendan Murphy is a very well-known contemporary artist. His iconic series Boonji Spaceman can now be viewed at Bryggetorget - in the form of an almost 7 meter tall impressive installation aptly titled "What's Next".

Spaceman is, like many of us, in the step towards the unknown. The artist pays tribute to the city's history by matching the matte blue body to the exact same color as the Norwegian flag.

The sculpture weighs 1,360 kilograms and required extensive transport in five huge crates from Crane Logistics to cross the ocean. 10 men spent three full days installing Spaceman at Bryggetorget.

It will also illustrate my situation right now. I was driving my very last trip today. What's next? I'm exited to start on new adventures, but first I'll have a four week holiday.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very cool 😎
May 31st, 2024  
Lesley ace
What a great shot!
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise