Previous
Photo 1249
Lichen
A quick macro from the mailbox roof today. The weather is a bit unstable with passing thunderstorm, so I'm just playing it safe.
You're also welcome to vote on my picture, or my competitors in the People reflection challenge ;)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49355/voting-for-people-reflection
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1990
photos
41
followers
21
following
342% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st June 2024 4:58pm
Privacy
Public
