Photo 1259
Wagtail I
Immature wagtail by the river this evening.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th June 2024 9:08pm
Karen
ace
Beautiful! The textures and fungi on the wood, the lovely background, and the sweet little bird make this such a pleasant capture.
June 11th, 2024
