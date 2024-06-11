Previous
Wagtail I by okvalle
Photo 1259

Wagtail I

Immature wagtail by the river this evening.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Beautiful! The textures and fungi on the wood, the lovely background, and the sweet little bird make this such a pleasant capture.
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise