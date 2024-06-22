Previous
Sorrow by okvalle
Photo 1270

Sorrow

I'm revisiting this sculpture in the Bragernes cemetery, Drammen.
It's so full of emotion.
In 2021 I presented a different take of this sculpture: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-09-21
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

Karen ace
It's absolutely beautiful. I agree with you, the profound emotion is palpable. Fantastic sculpture, very well made.
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful sculpture, very moving
June 22nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt😊
June 22nd, 2024  
