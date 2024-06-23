Sign up
Previous
Photo 1271
Cows
After dropping my wife off at work, I took the countryside route home. I branched off by a farm, and found a group of cows grazing.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd June 2024 7:58am
