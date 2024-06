Drinking water

A seagull drinking from the city square fountain.

Testing the Tamron 16-300mm.

I'm not totally impressed with it, but it can be used. It gives a lot of flexibility.

There are so many focusing option with the camera, and I'm not familiar with how to switch from one to another. I should had spot focusing on the eye, but I had t figure out how to change it. I just had to go for it.

It will be better with more training.