Macro

I'm still learning to use the 90D, and today I wanted to test wireless off camera flash. The subject here was a little too high up for me to be comfortable composing the image. Anyhow. I at least managed to use the flash, with diffuser, off camera. I'm looking forward to continue to use the flash. Actually I got two 430ex II that I can use, so I need to figure out to make a bracket so that I can use both flashes.