Two insects

I didn't realise that I actually got two insects in this shot. The focus isn't great, but the wings are sharp :)

I had my first real assignment in my new job, and I enjoyed it. I found a place to park while the group was in a factory for a visit. The area wasn't great, but at least some bees were jumping from flower to flower, and actually very hard to capture. I planned to take some pictures after I got home, but while checking the pictures I took earlier, I was happy with this. The camera will rest until tomorrow, and so will I ;)

