Blueberry by okvalle
Blueberry

I had my packed lunch by the side of the road today. After eating, I left the bus with my camera to see if I could find something. I found a lot of blueberries. and captured one of them.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
