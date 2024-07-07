Garden loosestrife

I had a long drive again today, so I planned to take some pictures by the bus parking at Oslo airport before picking up my group. This is a test of the 50mm 1.8 that came with the 90D. I can see that I should have stopped down a bit more to get more sharpness in the image.



I had a nice trip with a group from the Faroe Islands. They booked the trip through me, since the group leader is one of my former colleagues from the Faro Islands. It was nice to see her again. I could speak the Faroese language the whole trip. Some of the members of the group told me that I speak very well Faroese, still after I moved back to Norway in 2015. I'll bring them back to the airport next Sunday. I even got some delicious Faroese food from them. I'm looking forward to taste it. :)