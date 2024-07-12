Previous
Bidens triplinervia by okvalle
Photo 1290

Bidens triplinervia

A flower I believe is called Bidens triplinervia. I went to the supermarket after parking the bus today, and captured this.
I actually planned to take a picture when I had my break before picking up my passengers, but the weather wasn't good there. Instead I talked to the youngsters I should bring to Oslo. They were so nice, friendly, polite, and well behaved.
The group were representing many ethnicities, and it seemed as they were enjoying themselves. Some told me what they had done in their summer camp.
Just before they should leave the bus in Oslo I told them about my first impression of them, and that they lived up to it. I thanked them for the trip. I left Oslo with a smile in my heart. It's hope for future generations. They just made my day.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise