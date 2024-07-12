Bidens triplinervia

A flower I believe is called Bidens triplinervia. I went to the supermarket after parking the bus today, and captured this.

I actually planned to take a picture when I had my break before picking up my passengers, but the weather wasn't good there. Instead I talked to the youngsters I should bring to Oslo. They were so nice, friendly, polite, and well behaved.

The group were representing many ethnicities, and it seemed as they were enjoying themselves. Some told me what they had done in their summer camp.

Just before they should leave the bus in Oslo I told them about my first impression of them, and that they lived up to it. I thanked them for the trip. I left Oslo with a smile in my heart. It's hope for future generations. They just made my day.