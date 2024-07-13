Previous
Skoger old church by okvalle
Photo 1291

Skoger old church

I love this 800 year old church. I dropped my wife off at work this morning, so I passed the church on my way home.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt🌞
July 13th, 2024  
