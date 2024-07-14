Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1292
Bird vetch
We had a lot of rain today, so this flower is weighed down by water drops.
I picked up the Faroese group again today, and brought them to the airport. It was nice to drive them, and I had the chance to speak the Faroese language for a little while.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2063
photos
43
followers
21
following
353% complete
View this month »
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Latest from all albums
1287
103
1288
1289
1290
1291
104
1292
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th July 2024 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Beautiful colour and dof - love the raindrops.
July 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close