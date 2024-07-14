Previous
Bird vetch by okvalle
Bird vetch

We had a lot of rain today, so this flower is weighed down by water drops.

I picked up the Faroese group again today, and brought them to the airport. It was nice to drive them, and I had the chance to speak the Faroese language for a little while.
Ole Kristian Valle

Karen ace
Beautiful colour and dof - love the raindrops.
July 14th, 2024  
