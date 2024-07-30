Sign up
Previous
Photo 1308
Rosehip Bush
I was waiting for my wife while she was in a meeting, so I walked around the parking lot with my camera. I found these dying roses giving way for the fruit to develop. I liked the decay and the splash of colour.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
