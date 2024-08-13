Previous
Abstract bus by okvalle
Photo 1322

Today I was stranded on a parking lot waiting for a group. I saw the mirror image of it, and decided to capture it.
13th August 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
362% complete

amyK ace
Fun capture
August 13th, 2024  
