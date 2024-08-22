Previous
Foxtail Barley by okvalle
Photo 1331

Foxtail Barley

It was a very hectic day at work, driving school children through the traffic jam in Oslo. When I had a break at the Oslo garage, I spotted the foxtail barley just outside the bus, and went out in the rain to capture it.
22nd August 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

