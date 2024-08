Macro

Exhausted after a long day at work, I planned to take a picture when I came home, but before I reached the front door, my wife messaged me to pick her up, so when finally getting home, I just did a macro of flowers I got from my daughter for my birthday the other day.

It didn't turn out as I wanted, but I didn't have more energy to retake the picture. I could have used focus stacking etc. I'll do that another day.