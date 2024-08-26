Previous
Snail by okvalle
Photo 1335

Snail

While waiting for a group I studied the surroundings, and came across this snail in perfect hight for me to stand up to take a picture.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise