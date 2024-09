Bulrush

Again an hectic day at work, but I managed to get a 30 minute break while waiting for children getting out from the swimming pool.

I knew I could find something in the area around the bus. The bulrush here are just 4-5 meters behind the bus. I tried to go as wide open as I could to get a shallow dof, and that resulted in extremely high shutter speed of 1/6400. Shot with 85mm 1.8 @ f 2.2



I think it's best on black.