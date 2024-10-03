Previous
Vision of the fjords by okvalle
Vision of the fjords

The design of this electric sightseeing vessel reminds me of the architecture of the Oslo opera house in the background.
https://www.thefjords.no
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne ace
The lines follow really well. Great juxtaposition.

Thanks for the reminder of how much I liked that Opera House!
October 3rd, 2024  
