Previous
Photo 1373
Vision of the fjords
The design of this electric sightseeing vessel reminds me of the architecture of the Oslo opera house in the background.
https://www.thefjords.no
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2178
photos
44
followers
22
following
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
Suzanne
ace
The lines follow really well. Great juxtaposition.
Thanks for the reminder of how much I liked that Opera House!
October 3rd, 2024
Thanks for the reminder of how much I liked that Opera House!