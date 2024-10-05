Previous
Hedgerow Crane's-bill by okvalle
Photo 1375

Hedgerow Crane's-bill

A quick macro from the garden. I'm a bit lazy today, so I have no plans to leave the flat yet. I might go out later though, if I need some shopping done.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
