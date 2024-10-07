Autumn in Hallingdal

I had a longer trip up to Ål in Hallingdal with a group of school children going to camp. I had a three hour drive home, and wanted to capture the reflections in the river. There are not many places I can stop with the bus, and I would have preferred another place, but it wasn't possible. This place is called Liasanden, next to Liodden.

It was a rainy and dull day today, and you can see the clouds are pretty low. Because of that it was rather dark, and not possible to use the aperture I wanted without getting high iso and the noise.