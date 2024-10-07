Previous
Autumn in Hallingdal by okvalle
Autumn in Hallingdal

I had a longer trip up to Ål in Hallingdal with a group of school children going to camp. I had a three hour drive home, and wanted to capture the reflections in the river. There are not many places I can stop with the bus, and I would have preferred another place, but it wasn't possible. This place is called Liasanden, next to Liodden.
It was a rainy and dull day today, and you can see the clouds are pretty low. Because of that it was rather dark, and not possible to use the aperture I wanted without getting high iso and the noise.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful reflections and autumn colours
October 7th, 2024  
