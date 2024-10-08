Sign up
Photo 1378
Veterans meeting
Attending the veterans meeting tonight. Free pizza from the Norwegian military.
Good conversations with fellow veterans 😊
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
0
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2184
photos
44
followers
22
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
8th October 2024 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
