Autumn in Drammen by okvalle
Photo 1383

Autumn in Drammen

A subject I have used before. The statue of Torgeir Vraa in Drammen City centre surrounded by autumn leaves.
It wasn't what I planned on, but upon arriving there, I thought why not.
It looks like he's welcoming the autumn :)

I believe it's best on black.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Ole Kristian Valle

