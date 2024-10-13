Sign up
Previous
Photo 1383
Autumn in Drammen
A subject I have used before. The statue of Torgeir Vraa in Drammen City centre surrounded by autumn leaves.
It wasn't what I planned on, but upon arriving there, I thought why not.
It looks like he's welcoming the autumn :)
I believe it's best on black.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
3
