Macro

After an extra hard week at work I decided to just stay at home and relax, so for my daily photo I decided to just go outside in the garden equipped with a macro lens on my camera. I stepped outside the door and looked around. A lot of leaves from a giant tree across the road. I noticed something odd on one of the closest leaves, so I picked it up and saw a strange growth on it. I just held it in my hand and took a few shots of it. That's it for a lazy Sunday.