Photo 1401
Lost
I had a long day on the road today, missing out on daylight, so when I had a little break, I placed this little fella, that someone had lost in the bus, on top of a fence. That's what I could come up with in a boring place today.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st October 2024 3:56pm
