Lost by okvalle
Photo 1401

Lost

I had a long day on the road today, missing out on daylight, so when I had a little break, I placed this little fella, that someone had lost in the bus, on top of a fence. That's what I could come up with in a boring place today.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Ole Kristian Valle

