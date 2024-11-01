Previous
Cones by okvalle
Photo 1402

Cones

From a grave decoration outside the supermarket today. I never got to take anything else today, so it was good I grabbed this shot just in case.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise