Previous
Hoof fungus by okvalle
Photo 1403

Hoof fungus

I picked up this hoof fungus on a walk in the forest for my picture today. Focus stacking 8 exposures.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise