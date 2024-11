Lazy Sunday

I'm enjoying the weekend and I'm just staying at home. I also enjoyed a nice shave to remove some days of growth. Suddenly I thought that I could capture the soapy badger brush. I also placed the razor, Merkur Progress (Solingen, Germany) in the frame.

I really enjoy the old fashion way of shaving. It's cheaper, and no plastic cartridges in the bin.

The soap is Proraso Sandalwood (Italy), and it have a nice old man scent, just suitable for an old man like me ;)