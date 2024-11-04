Previous
Pine by okvalle
Photo 1405

Pine

A pine at Øvresetertjern, Oslo.
This morning I was waiting for a couple of hours by this lake, so out with the camera to capture something. This pine caught my eye.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise