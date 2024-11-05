Sign up
Previous
Photo 1406
Out of the fog
It was a very foggy day today, and I planned to take a picture of MS Thorbjørn arriving from Utøya today.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th November 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
