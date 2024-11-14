Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1415
Piano
I saw this concrete piano outside a hotel today. There was a lot of cool art around the hotel.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2224
photos
44
followers
22
following
387% complete
View this month »
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Latest from all albums
1409
1410
1411
1412
133
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th November 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close