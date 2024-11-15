Previous
Leaf by okvalle
Photo 1416

Leaf

I went to one of my old hunting grounds, the museum park in Drammen. A theme that I have used before, a box of old roofing tiles with a leaf in it.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
387% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise