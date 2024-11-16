Sign up
Previous
Photo 1417
Macro
A yellow marker ballpoint pen I found in the bus. I have planned to take a macro of the tip/ball of a pen at some point. Now I did it.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne
Makes a really interesting shot
November 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
November 16th, 2024
