Previous
Macro by okvalle
Photo 1417

Macro

A yellow marker ballpoint pen I found in the bus. I have planned to take a macro of the tip/ball of a pen at some point. Now I did it.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Makes a really interesting shot
November 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍😊
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise