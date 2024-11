Snow

We had this winters first "proper" snowfall today. Not so much in quantity at home, but when going to places a bit higher up it was mare.

I planned to take some bird pictures today, since I had a break close to a place that usually has many birds. I did not get close enough to them though, but at least I could find some tracks after them :)

I did see a heron on my way there, but it was impossible to stop there with a bus.