Gulls by okvalle
Photo 1421

Gulls

I missed the birds yesterday, so I wanted to capture some today.
It's not the sharpest lens I got unfortunately.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
