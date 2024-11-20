Sign up
Photo 1421
Photo 1421
Gulls
I missed the birds yesterday, so I wanted to capture some today.
It's not the sharpest lens I got unfortunately.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2231
photos
44
followers
22
following
389% complete
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1415
1416
1417
1418
134
1419
1420
1421
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th November 2024 2:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
