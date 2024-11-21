Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1422
Sunrise
I grabbed a shot of the bus with my phone this morning, just as a plan B shot.
It turned out that I had an extremely busy day today, so I didn't get time for any shots.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2232
photos
44
followers
22
following
389% complete
View this month »
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
Latest from all albums
1416
1417
1418
134
1419
1420
1421
1422
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
21st November 2024 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Still a very good plan B!
November 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Flott😊
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close