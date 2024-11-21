Previous
Sunrise by okvalle
Photo 1422

Sunrise

I grabbed a shot of the bus with my phone this morning, just as a plan B shot.
It turned out that I had an extremely busy day today, so I didn't get time for any shots.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
John Falconer
Still a very good plan B!
November 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Flott😊
November 21st, 2024  
