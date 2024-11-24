Previous
Rosehip by okvalle
Photo 1425

Rosehip

A dull and wet day after a snowfall over night. I just picked this rosehip when waiting for a group this afternoon. It was getting too dark for me, so I set it up in my specimen holder.

I've been lacking inspiration and energy lately, so I actually struggle just to take pictures. I'm so close to completing my fourth year, so I just can't give up.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
390% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 24th, 2024  
