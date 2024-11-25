Previous
Christmas decoration by okvalle
Christmas decoration

After my rather short day, I went to a shop to hunt for some christmassy stuff for my picture.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Renee Salamon ace
Very cute
November 25th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Sweet capture
November 25th, 2024  
Kathryn M ace
Like the bokeh.
November 25th, 2024  
