Rabbit

At least I think it's supposed to be a rabbit. It's living in my bus, sine it was forgotten by some child a while ago. I placed it on the moss on the root of a tree at the harbour of the Utøya ferry.

It was kind of a hectic day, since I needed to change bus between trips. My bus is going to the workshop tomorrow to fix some issues. The replacement bus I got was so dirty, so it took me a while to clean and vacuum it after I came home.

Now I've got a couple of days off, so hopefully I can get some decent pictures during the little period of daylight we have now. We will see. Tomorrow I'm not setting any alarm, so we just have to see if I wake up before the daylight disappears 😜