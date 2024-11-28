Sign up
Photo 1429
Photo 1429
Harbour
A shot from the harbour today, with the cranes reflecting in the water.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2240
photos
44
followers
22
following
391% complete
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1423
135
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th November 2024 1:47pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
