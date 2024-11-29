Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1430
Christmas decoration (again)
I had one of my longest days. more than 14 hours at work. It didn't give me much time for photography, so when I took a break just across a shop, I had to check it for subjects. I call it an "emergency" shot, since I had to work past midnight.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2241
photos
44
followers
22
following
391% complete
View this month »
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
Latest from all albums
135
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th November 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close