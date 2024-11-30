Rowanberries

I slept in this morning, because I ended work pretty late. I probably didn't fall asleep until 03:30 this morning. Still I didn't manage 8 hours of sleep. Anyhow, I got a message regarding the trip last night. Someone had forgotten their phone in the bus, so I had to get out to search for it. They could see on find my iPhone that the phone should be right where the bus is parked. I was searching high and low and couldn't locate it, until they played a sound via the location function. I finally found it, and agreed on a place to hand it in.

After that search, I cleared the bus for bottles and cans, and sold them at the local supermarket. I planned to give the money to a Romanian woman that use to sit outside the supermarket. She wasn't there, since someone else had taken her place. I knew where she then find a place, so I went there and gave her the money. Where I parked the car there were some rowan trees with a lot of berries, so that was what I captured today. I actually want to take a picture of the woman, but it's not easy to ask such a vulnerable to take a picture of them. Maybe one day I will. She knows I'm taking pictures, and I talk to her regularly, so maybe she will agree.